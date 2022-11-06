A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of the Cascade passes.
Snoqualmie Pass has snow and slush on the roadway, and snow continued to fall as of Sunday morning. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversize vehicles are prohibited.
Stevens Pass has compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are required, chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds and oversize vehicles prohibited.
Blewett Pass has intermittent snow covering the roadway. Traction tires are required, chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 pounds and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
Loup Loup Pass is covered in snow, and it is snowing heavily in the area.
White Pass has compact snow on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, oversized vehicles prohibited.