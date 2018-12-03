If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift, you could try a new shop in River Park Square called "Trades of Hope". Every necklace, scarf and ornament is hand crafted by women living in poverty.
Since 2010, Trades of Hope purchases accessories from 16 different countries, then re-sells them here. Each gift, coming with a story about who made it.
Representative Michelle Mulligan said Trades of Hope has helped over 42,000 people in artisans' communities.
"For the first time in five generations, this married couple was able to own a home because of Trades of Hope," Mulligan said.
Trades of Hope will be open for business at the mall through December 23rd.