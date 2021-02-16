SPOKANE, Wash. - One famous Mardi Gras tradition is making a king cake to share with family and friends and one local bakeshop is working to supply the Inland Northwest with the colorful treat.
King cakes are really popular in the south and Louisiana during Mardi Gras. The cake itself represents the unity of faiths. Each cake is decorated with traditional Mardi Gras colors: Purple representing justice, green representing faith and gold representing power.
Although king cakes aren't as common in our region, one woman accepted the challenge. Lisa Hardesty owns Sister Act Cake Boutique and a couple years ago, one of her customers asked for a king cake. Not being too sure of what exactly a king cake was, Hardesty accepted the challenge.
"I have customers that know they can challenge me, I have several that will put something brand new out there and they know I haven't done it and they know I will rise to the challenge," Hardesty said.
King cakes aren't what you think of when you think of a regular cake. The dough is a lot thicker than a regular cake and has a sweet filling.
"It has been a serious trial and error, epic fail, sorta fail, I think I achieve success but maybe not, to where I think I finally found a recipe that I can work with really, really well," Hardesty said.
The other really unique part of king cakes is inside there is a tiny plastic baby. Traditionally the baby symbolizes baby Jesus and whoever has the piece of king cake with the baby inside is expected to have a year of luck and prosperity. The finder also has the task of making the king cake for next year's celebration.
From the baking side, Hardesty said the key to hiding the baby is waiting for the cake to cool and tucking the small baby under the frosting!
