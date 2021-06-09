SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash is blocking left lanes of westbound I-90 near the Geiger/grove interchange.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect delays.
Information will be updated as it is received.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash is blocking left lanes of westbound I-90 near the Geiger/grove interchange.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said to expect delays.
Information will be updated as it is received.
Currently in Spokane
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.