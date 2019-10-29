Grant County downed power lines crash
Grant County Sheriff's Office

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Patton Blvd. and Westover Blvd. in Moses Lake after a car crash involving active power lines down.

Authorities say the crash has closed Patton Blvd. and will require a detour of traffic for at least two hours. They advise taking Rd I NE or staying on SR-17 for those trying to head north of the area.

