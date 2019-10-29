The Grant County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Patton Blvd. and Westover Blvd. in Moses Lake after a car crash involving active power lines down.
Authorities say the crash has closed Patton Blvd. and will require a detour of traffic for at least two hours. They advise taking Rd I NE or staying on SR-17 for those trying to head north of the area.
Patton Blvd at Westover Blvd is closed due to a motor vehicle collision. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NchpdfFWNK— Joe Kriete GCSO (@ChiefDepKriete) October 29, 2019
