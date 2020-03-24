SPOKANE, Wash. - The WSDOT says eastbound I-90 travelers in the Spokane/Spokane Valley area should expect some delays this week due to lane closures for drain vactoring.
The left lane of eastbound I-90 will be closed from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in sections between the US-2 interchange and Argonne Rd.
Tuesday, March 24, the EB lane closure will begin at exit 276 (Geiger Blvd) and continue east to exit 280 (Maple St). On Wednesday-Thursday, March 25-26, crews will vactor from exit 283A (Freya St) to exit 289 (Pines Rd).
WSDOT says vactoring drains will remove any possible debris and prevent water from getting backed up in drains on I-90. WSDOT describes vactoring as "vacuuming the drains."
"The truck they use is called a Vactor Truck," WSDOT explained on Twitter. "The giant hose on the front extends down into the drain and will suck up any debris that may be blocking the drain."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.