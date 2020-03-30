Snoqualmie Pass closure 3-30-20

Update, March 30, 9 a.m.: Washington State Patrol says eastbound traffic has reopened on I-90 near the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

Update: Heavy snow continues to hit mountain passes in the Pacific Northwest Monday morning, leading to a closure on Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT says I-90 is currently closed eastbound at milepost 47, about five miles west of the summit due to vehicles spinning out and blocking the roadway.

Previous coverage: Mountain passes around the Pacific Northwest are seeing some heavy snow Monday morning.

Mountain snow passes 3-30-20

The National Weather Service says snow is quickly covering Stevens Pass as a cold front moves into the Cascades Monday morning. The NWS says to expect heavy snow with winter travel conditions. WSDOT says traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited at this time.

Snow-covered roads are also being reported on Lookout Pass, with the NWS and Transportation Departments advising drivers to also prepare for winter driving conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation says multiple semi-trucks have spun out in the westbound lanes on I-90 east of the Idaho border. Westbound lanes are blocked, but MDT says traffic is currently able to move around on the shoulder and Montana Highway Patrol is en route. MDT says a chain requirement is in effect for towing units on I-90 Lookout Pass.

WSDOT has also reported snowfall on Snoqualmie Pass, but says the roadways are currently bare and wet with slush in places.

The NWS was forecasting 8-12" of snow for Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes, and 3-4" for Lookout Pass from early Monday morning into Tuesday morning.

