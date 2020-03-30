Update, March 30, 9 a.m.: Washington State Patrol says eastbound traffic has reopened on I-90 near the Snoqualmie Pass summit.
Update: Heavy snow continues to hit mountain passes in the Pacific Northwest Monday morning, leading to a closure on Snoqualmie Pass.
WSDOT says I-90 is currently closed eastbound at milepost 47, about five miles west of the summit due to vehicles spinning out and blocking the roadway.
Previous coverage: Mountain passes around the Pacific Northwest are seeing some heavy snow Monday morning.
The National Weather Service says snow is quickly covering Stevens Pass as a cold front moves into the Cascades Monday morning. The NWS says to expect heavy snow with winter travel conditions. WSDOT says traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited at this time.
Snow is quickly covering Stevens Pass this morning as the next cold front moves into the Cascades. Expect heavy snow with winter travel conditions. #wawx pic.twitter.com/YewukcN8kL— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 30, 2020
Snow-covered roads are also being reported on Lookout Pass, with the NWS and Transportation Departments advising drivers to also prepare for winter driving conditions.
Some unexpected heavy snow showers over Lookout Pass will be winding down this morning -- remaining slick until mid morning though. Next round of precipitation moving into Cascades and will spread eastward through the morning: Mtn Snow, valley rain, isolated T-storms and windy! pic.twitter.com/rj9vAwFJWv— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) March 30, 2020
The Montana Department of Transportation says multiple semi-trucks have spun out in the westbound lanes on I-90 east of the Idaho border. Westbound lanes are blocked, but MDT says traffic is currently able to move around on the shoulder and Montana Highway Patrol is en route. MDT says a chain requirement is in effect for towing units on I-90 Lookout Pass.
WSDOT has also reported snowfall on Snoqualmie Pass, but says the roadways are currently bare and wet with slush in places.
The NWS was forecasting 8-12" of snow for Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes, and 3-4" for Lookout Pass from early Monday morning into Tuesday morning.
