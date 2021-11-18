Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, and Davenport. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&