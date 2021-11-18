UPDATE: Just after midnight on Friday, Interstate 90 opened in both directions across I-90. However, WSDOT says drivers should expect wintery conditions, and warns there could be further delays.
EASTON, Wash. - Traffic going westbound on the I-90 near Easton has been halted due to poor weather conditions. At present, there is no ETA for when it will reopen.
According to the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter page, it was shutdown after multiple spinouts and collisions.
The Washington State DOT reminds drivers that chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD if traveling eastbound. Expect traffic to move slowly in these conditions and give extra room between cars.
UPDATE: The Snoqualmie Pass announced the I-90 should be open again both ways around midnight.