UPDATE 4:13pm:
Trooper John Bryant says the left lane is now open but the backup will take awhile to clear.
Previous Coverage:
VANTAGE, Wash - A crash has shut down east bound I-90 at the Vantage Bridge.
Trooper John Bryant with the Washington State Patrol says a semi transporting a bulldozer ignored the 11-foot width restriction for the left lane and is now disabled near the midspan the bridge.
#Breaking: EB I-90 at the Vantage Bridge is fully blocked. A semi transporting a bulldozer ignored the 11 foot width restriction for the left lane and is now disabled near the midspan (right closed for bridge deck repair). EB traffic backup increasing.— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) August 24, 2020
The right lane had been closed already for bridge deck repair.
Crews are currently trying to get equipment up to the bridge to remove the bulldozer.
Plan on delays if traveling in that area.
