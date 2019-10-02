PHOTO: Traffic Revision Ahead

PULLMAN, Wash. - A portion of W Main Street in Pullman will be reduced to one lane while Avista conducts utility work Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to the City of Pullman's Twitter, sidewalks in the area will also be closed and there will be parking restrictions.

Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for flaggers who will be directing traffic through the construction zone.

Traffic revisions are expected to run from 8 a.m. Thursday morning until 5 p.m.

