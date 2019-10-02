PULLMAN, Wash. - A portion of W Main Street in Pullman will be reduced to one lane while Avista conducts utility work Thursday, Oct. 3.
According to the City of Pullman's Twitter, sidewalks in the area will also be closed and there will be parking restrictions.
Tomorrow (Thursday, October 3rd), @AvistaUtilities will be performing work on W Main Street. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, with flaggers. Sidewalk closures and parking restrictions will also be in place. Expect revisions to run from approximately 8am to 5pm. pic.twitter.com/SiOckiujrP— City of Pullman (@City_of_Pullman) October 3, 2019
Drivers are asked to slow down and watch for flaggers who will be directing traffic through the construction zone.
Traffic revisions are expected to run from 8 a.m. Thursday morning until 5 p.m.
