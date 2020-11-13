UPDATE:
SR-281 is reopened in both directions.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, westbound SR-281 south of Quincy is blocked due to a crash.
The collision involves semi-trucks. One trailer was carrying concrete and the other was carrying apples.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant, tow trucks are heading to the scene to clear the roadway.
