SPOKANE, Wash- The City of Spokane is getting ready to welcome its very first Chick-Fil-A to town on December 1, 2020.
Chick-Fil-A will be having drive-through only service, and have designated the first 100 people served to be healthcare workers and local heroes.
But those first 100 people will not be the only cars in line, Spokane Police are ready for traffic backups.
Spokane Police say they expect that there will be people heading out to see what Chick-fil-A is all about not just December 1, 2020, but for most of the coming weeks.
SPD has been working with Chick-Fil-A to put a plan into place. They that Chick-Fil-A was proactive in reaching out to them.
Right now Chick-Fil-A is contracting out officers to use to enforce traffic rules.
“Chick-Fil-A reached out to us asking how can this a very safe and a workable opening,” Julie Humphreys the Communication Manager for Spokane Police said, “they've been very communicative with their neighbors, so Home Depot and the other businesses that their location will affect and they've reached out to us and have been open to every suggestion we have given them”
Chick-Fil-A here has a traffic plan in place for how they want you to use their drive-through.
If you are coming from the Y, they want you to take a right onto Holland, a right on Colton, and then another right onto Horner street.
They are trying to avoid having traffic backed up onto Newport Highway.
Over in the Seattle area, the City of Bellevue was the first city in the state of Washington to welcome a Chick-Fil-A.
The police department there says a lack of locations across the area makes it a high demand product and they still to this day see high traffic volumes.
Major Popochock with the Bellevue Police Department says that they worked with Chick-Fil-A to make traffic efficient in the area.
“We [look to see] if there is something that the business owner can do to mitigate that,” Major Popochock said, “that is something the business owner has done.”
Popochock said in the Bellevue area, Chick-Fil-A had to close down some parking stalls and change up the drive-through so that they could speed up orders and make sure people are not in the roadway.
SPD says that they plan to be out mitigating traffic for the next several days, after this week traffic mitigation will be a day by day situation.
