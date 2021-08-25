Traffic changes underway at Spokane International Airport

SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, there are some traffic changes underway at the Spokane International Airport as they work to extend Airport Drive by 3,000 feet.
The goal of extending the roadway is to provide better access to the terminals while also separating traffic. One of the biggest changes you can expect is if you are heading to the terminal to either pick someone up or drop them off, you will need to stay toward the right. These changes also mean by taking this new route, you won't be able to access the parking lots.
If you are coming to the airport and looking to park or use transit to the terminal, you'll need to stay to the left on the existing inbound airport drive to park either in the outside lot, one of the garages, or hourly parking.
The Spokane International Airport also said this change will open up additional land for future development in the airport terminal area.