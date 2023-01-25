SPOKANE, Wash. - A two-vehicle collision at 2nd Ave. and Monroe St. knocked down a traffic light on Wednesday morning.
Traffic was narrowed to one lane on each street while crews cleared debris and restored the light. The light was restored and roadway fully reopened within a couple hours.
Minor injuries were reported to occupants of the vehicles. Service was not affected for CHAS Denny Murphy Clinic patients.
Updated: Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m.
