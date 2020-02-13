Update, Feb. 13, 3:00 p.m.
POST FALLS, Idaho - The roadway has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at 12th Avenue in Post Falls, Idaho.
Update, Feb. 13, 2:45 p.m.
POST FALLS, Idaho - According to Idaho State Police, the Post Falls Police Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle injury crash on Highway 41 at 12th Avenue.
Post Falls Police advised that the highway will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time as they handle the crash scene.
Previous Coverage:
POST FALLS, Idaho - Troopers with the Idaho State Police and Post Falls Police officers are headed to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Post Falls.
According to ISP, there is blockage and drivers should expect delays in both directions.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
