Spokane Police are asking people to avoid the area of the intersection of Wall and Central after a collision between a car and motorcycle.
According to the Spokane Police, one person has life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital but is in stable condition.
Traffic in the area is shut down as SPD Major Crimes Unit are investigating the crash. Routes have been re-routed.
If you know information about the crash, police ask you to call Crime Check at (509) 456 - 2233.
