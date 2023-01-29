SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed Sullivan on the I-90 westbound on-ramp in Spokane Valley for nearly two hours Sunday morning.
The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was rescued by first responders after his truck overturned, and hospitalized with the serious, but apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
According to SCSO Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, an initial investigation shows a Subaru was traveling south on Sullivan. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck attempted to turn onto I-90 westbound from Indiana when the vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the Dodge to roll.
A woman who was a passenger in the truck did not appear to be injured. The woman who was driving the Subaru was not injured.
Gregory said deputies will continue investigating and they don't believe impairment was a factor in the crash.
Updated: Jan. 29 at 1 p.m.
