OLYMPIA - You may see more law enforcement officers out on I-90 this weekend as they'll be running extra patrols from Snoqualmie Pass to Spokane.
According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), the patrols will be focusing on illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and other drivers. The Washington State Patrol will be working with law enforcement agencies in Kittitas, Grant, Adams, Lincoln and Spokane counties as they look for drivers committing traffic safety violations.
The WTSC cites the summer months as the most popular for motorcycle riders but also the time of year when most riders are injured or killed in crashes.
"Motorcyclists are over-represented in deadly crashes," WTSC Acting Director Pam Pannkuk said. "These crashes are preventable and one deadly crash is too many."
The patrols are part of the WTSC's motorcycle safety education campaign known as "It's a Fine Line." In 2019, 92 motorcycles died on Washington roads, the highest number of fatalities in the state since 1982. Through May of this year, 30 riders have died in crashes in Washington.
"Each summer in our state, we lose 35-40 people to motorcycle crashes and that's not acceptable," Pannkuk said. "We must travel responsibly so that everyone arrives home safely."
