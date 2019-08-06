SPOKANE, Wash.- The traffic signal at the intersection of US Highway 2 and Farwell Road in North Spokane will temporarily be turned off for construction work in the area.
The outage will happen overnight starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and will end on Thursday, Aug. 8th at 6 a.m.
Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are grinding out existing asphalt in the intersection as a part of the US 2 paving project that extends from Division Wye to Farwell Road.
During the signal outage, traffic at the intersection will be controlled by flagging operations.
If you plan to drive through the intersection during the outage, crews say you should not treat the intersection as a four-way stop, but instead obey traffic flaggers.
WSDOT encourages travelers to plan additional time to prevent delays while driving through the area.