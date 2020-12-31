Today is going to a be a busy day, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). There have been multiple slide offs reported in the North Idaho area.
ISP said there aren't any major crashes to report, however Kootenai Electric lines are down in Rathdrum. There are also power lines down on State Highway 3, which ISP is attributing to heavy snowfall.
Crews are responding now to get the situation under control.
ISP said traffic in Coeur d'Alene is moving slow and that the side streets and roadways are covered in slush and snow. Multiple plows are working on Sherman Avenue to clear individual blocks.
We'll bring you updates as more information becomes available.
