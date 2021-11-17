FEa9_-vVQAAomeW.png

FOUR LAKES, Wash. - WSDOT East is advising drivers that traffic will be slowed on SR 904 due to a semi-truck incident. 

WSDOT East said the semi lost its trailer near the I-90 interchange. 

Divers are asked to use caution through the area. 

