SPOKANE, Wash. - A Thursday night traffic stop by Spokane Police led them to arresting a passenger with a felony warrant in possession of drugs in northeast Spokane.
Two SPD officers were patrolling the area of Napa and Lacrosse when they made a traffic stop on a vehicle with three occupants. Officers recognized a man in the back seat, and upon a name check they found 29-year-old Trevor Frantz had a felony DOC warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
After telling Frantz he was under arrest, he grabbed the car door and tried to slam it shut in an attempt to barricade himself inside. Officers tried to pull Franz out of the vehicle, but he resisted and held onto the head rest for quite some time before officers ultimately took him into custody.
SPD located a large amount of methamphetamine, heroin, individual baggies and about $800 cash in Frantz's coat pocket. Based on the amount of drugs, cash and Frantz's extensive history, officers believed he was selling drugs.
Frantz was booked into jail for his warrant, obstructing an investigation, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of drugs with intent to deliver.
SPD says Frantz has an extensive criminal history including 10 felony convictions and seven misdemeanor convictions. The felony convictions included two community custody violations, three drug convictions, possession of stolen property, first-degree theft, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. His misdemeanor convictions include three theft, an assault and several MIP's.
