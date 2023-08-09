KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects for possession of multiple drugs during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.
According to KCSO, a vehicle was pulled over for a minor traffic violation on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene on the afternoon of Aug. 9. During the stop, the deputy allegedly saw fentanyl pills in plain view inside the vehicle.
A full search of the vehicle was conducted, turning up 200 fentanyl pills, one pound of methamphetamine packaged in one ounce bags, suboxone, and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia.
The driver of the vehicle was a 60-year-old man from Tacoma, and the passenger was a 65-year-old woman from Federal Way.
Both the man and woman were booked into Kootenai County Jail for drug trafficking, possession with intent to deliver, and criminal conspiracy.