SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the driver of a vehicle they tried to pull over in a traffic stop, who then took off.
They gave chase for a short time, Monday afternoon before terminating the pursuit when the driver crossed the state line into Idaho and reached unsafe speeds.
According to deputies, an Idaho State Police trooper found the car and the chase began again, this time leading the other way across the state line and back into Washington.
The driver and passenger ultimately ditched a black BMW with Idaho plates near Trent and Harvard, in far east Spokane County. Deputies quickly found and detained the passenger. They are still looking for the driver in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.