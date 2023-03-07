SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man after he failed to stop for police twice and caused a hit-and-run crash Tuesday Evening.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) , they attempted to stop a driver for having no plates. The vehicle did not stop and due RCW 10.116.060 deputies were not able to peruse.
Shortly after, another deputy observed the same car driving recklessly and used spike strips to try and stop the suspect. The car was able to re-enter the road and according to SCSO, there was not enough evidence per RCW 10.116.060 to peruse.
Then, a hit-and-run crash was reported near Francis where the suspect fled on foot. SCSO was able to confirm it was the same suspect and with assistance from the Spokane Police Department brought in K9 units for a search. Investigators were also able to confirm the vehicle was stolen.
Currently, the suspect has not been located.