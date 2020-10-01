Traffic stop turns into pursuit and foot chase, ends with suspect in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. - A wanted suspect is behind bars after attempting to flee from Spokane County deputies Wednesday night.
According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Brent Miller attempted a traffic stop near E. Jay Avenue and N. Dakota Street when the car suddenly accelerated.
The deputy discovered the registered owner, 39-year-old Joseph Perry, had a suspended driver's license and a misdemeanor warrant.
Deputy Miller successfully conducted a PIT maneuver with his vehicle, causing Perry’s vehicle to spin.
As the deputies attempted to get Perry out of the car, he restarted the vehicle and tried to flee again. Perry then jumped out of the car's passenger side and fled on foot.
Deputies chased after him telling him he was under arrest. Perry eventually fell into a grassy area after Tasers were deployed.
Perry was booked for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Driving while Suspended, Resisting Arrest, and his misdemeanor warrant for Malicious Mischief. His bond was set at $8,500.
