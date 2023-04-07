AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) has confirmed that one person is dead after a maintenance mishap near the Spokane International Airport.
On April. 7, SCFD3 and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports of a man trapped in an excavator near 9600 West Harlan Lane. According to SCSO, no was was around at the time of the incident so when officers arrived, the victim was dead on-scene.
Currently, the cause of incident is unknown. According to SCSO, this is a "tragic accident."
The medical examiner will release the outcome and name of the victim when appropriate.
This incident remains under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.