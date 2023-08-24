OTIS ORCHARDS, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit Technicians investigated the scene following a pickup and train collision in Otis Orchards.
The vehicle involved was a Spokane County Public Works truck that was occupied by a Spokane County employee.
Initial information about the crash showed that the truck was traveling south on Lynden when the collision with the eastbound train occurred. The crossing does not have warning lights/arm. It does have a RR crossing sign and a stop sign, but not audible warnings.
The employee continues to be evaluated and is listed as in critical but stable condition.
Traffic Unit Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident.
Last Updated: Aug. 24 at 4:06 p.m.
One person was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a pickup truck and train collided in Otis Orchard on Thursday.
Just before 11 a.m. on Aug. 24, a rescue team was dispatched to the intersection of north Lynden Road and east Wellesley Avenue after reports of a vehicle and train colliding.
Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the crash. At this time, emergency responders believe only one person was in the pickup. The patient was transported to a nearby hospital via Life Flight with life-threatening injuries.
Crews from BNSF, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and Spokane Valley Fire Department are on site. The intersection will be closed for several hours while investigation and cleanup are underway.
In a statement, SVFD Fire Chief Frank Soto Jr. advised, "There are many railroad crossings throughout our community. Please be diligent in looking both ways before crossing. Trains travel at a high rate of speed and are unable to stop quickly. Keep yourself and others safe by waiting for them to pass."