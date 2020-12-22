Officials in Whatcom County have reported that a train carrying crude oil has derailed near the Washington and Canada border. They have issued an immediate evacuation for residents living in or near the town of Custer or within 1/2 mile of the crash.
This train is carrying crude oil. ALL residents and visitors within 1/2 mile need to evacuate the area! https://t.co/mDqsHsuinn— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) December 22, 2020
Authorities have also closed Grandview at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way.
BNSF Railway confirmed the reports on Twitter, saying "initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train.
BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Our first priority is dealing with any safety issues. We will provide additional details as they become available."
BNSF Railway has confirmed that a train carrying crude oil derailed in Custer, Wash., around 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 22. Initial reports indicate that between three to five tank cars derailed and there are reports of a fire toward the end of the train. (1/2)— BNSF Railway (@BNSFRailway) December 22, 2020
Custer is a small town of only several hundred people, and is roughly 100 miles north of Seattle near Interstate 5.
This situation is ongoing and KHQ will post updates as we receive them.
