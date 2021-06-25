SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A train collided with a car at the intersection of East Trent and North Harvard Street near Otis Orchards.
Spokane Valley Firefighters say that a man was on his way to sell his van when he came to a stop at the intersection, not realizing the back of his van was still blocking the tracks.
The train hit the back of his van, flipping the van on its side on the north side of the tracks.
Witnesses of the crash rushed over to help and were able to help the man exit the vehicle through the windshield.
He was transported to the hospital with minor bruising.
The roadway and tracks have been cleared and are open at this time.