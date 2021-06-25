SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- A train collided with a car at the intersection of East Trent and North Harvard Street near Otis Orchards.
Initial reports indicate that the car reportedly flipped on its side, coming to a stop on the north side of the tracks. Spokane Valley Fire tells KHQ that there were two people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were able to get out of the car on their own. It is unclear whether they have any injuries from the crash at this time.
Washington State Patrol is on scene along with other agencies responding to the crash. The train has stopped on the tracks and officials say to avoid the area if possible.
Officials are also investigating the cause of the crash at this time.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.