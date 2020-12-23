YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office Tweeted that a BNSF train derailed Wednesday morning east of Mabton Washington, on SR22 and Phillips Rd.
Authorities report there are no road closures and only minor injuries at this time.
Washington Department of Ecology tweeted that two engine cars were derailed and diesel was leaking onto the ground. BNSF and spill responders are on their way to assess the scene.
Deputies are on scene for a train derailment at SR22 and Phillips Rd, east of Mabton. We have notified @wastatepatrol , @BNSFRailway @EcologyWA At this time, there are no road closures and minimal injuries. We will update you when there is new information. 📸:@YCFD5PIO pic.twitter.com/t3nY1gvAsU— Yakima County Sheriff's Office (@YakimaSheriff) December 23, 2020
It is unclear what caused the derailment of the train at this time, but this crash comes just one day after another derailment near Seattle early Tuesday morning.
Officials are investigating both derailments.
