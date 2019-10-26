Two roads out of Cheney are back open after a train caught fire on Saturday.
The freight train was carrying more than 14,000 tons of soybeans through Cheney when one of its two engines failed and caught fire.
Spokane County Fire District #3 crews had to go into the locomotive and disable its power so Cheney fire crews could put out the flames with water and foam.
The train's second locomotive engine was disconnected and moved. Crews from BNSF Railway had to bring in another engine to pull the train out of the way
Thankfully, no one was injured and the damage caused by the fire was contained to the engine bay.
