SPOKANE, Wash. - Adam Reeves was the first one to get the call when a BNSF freight train partially derailed into the Kootenai River.
Thoughts were racing through his mind when he got to the scene in Boundary County.
"The part that was scary was thinking about somebody drowning," Adam Reeves said.
Reeves works for BNSF and is a volunteer with the Boundary County Search and Rescue team. The night when the BNSF train went into the river, both of his careers collided.
The BNSF train was in the river and Reeves adrenaline was pumping.
"When I first got out to the crossing to go out there at that point, I had to stop for a second," Reeves said. "(My hands and legs) were shaking a little bit because I didn't expect to be the first one out there."
He saw the lead engine with BNSF crew members still inside. He knew it was filling up with cold water quickly with his co-workers already waist-deep in the water. Reeves stayed in close radio contact with the.
"You could tell there was anxiety in their voice," Reeves said. "That was the most concerning."
Reeves asked the men on the train if they had tools to break the glass and get out. They did, but they couldn't get to them. Because the tools were underwater. That's when Reeves jumped into action.
"I grabbed a little 3-pound sledgehammer climbed down one locomotive with a strap tied off climbed across to the first one and over to them pulverized the center of the window," Reeves said.
Because there were several layers of film in the glass, Reeves ended up kicking it a half dozen times until it folded in. They cleared the glass out of the way.
The men inside then crawled out. Once out, the three of them had to wait on top of the train to be rescued because it was too dangerous to climb back up.
The crew was shaken up but unhurt. Finally, they were picked up by a boat and taken to shore.
Reeves says he's not a hero but says he was just doing his job.
"People call me a hero. I don't want to be labeled as a hero. I've told quite a few people friends and stuff that I am just doing the thing," Reeves said. "It's nothing special, I mean, it just happened that my paying job and volunteer job collided and was able to be beneficial in that sense."
