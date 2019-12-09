BNSF train spill Finley Pasco 12-9-19
Washington Department of Ecology

FINLEY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Ecology is monitoring a diesel spill along a stretch of BNSF train tracks between the areas of Pasco and Finley Monday morning, with some spilling into the Columbia River.

The Department says BNSF crews and a cleanup contractor are on scene of the spill along nine miles from Pasco to Finley, with an estimated nine gallons of diesel going into the river.

The DOE says a mechanical problem caused the train to lose about 600 total gallons of diesel, about 200 of those coming along the tracks and another 400 after the train stopped in Finley.

Crews plan to launch a boat to assess the river impact at sunrise Monday morning.

