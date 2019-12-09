FINLEY, Wash. - The Washington Department of Ecology is monitoring a diesel spill along a stretch of BNSF train tracks between the areas of Pasco and Finley Monday morning, with some spilling into the Columbia River.
The Department says BNSF crews and a cleanup contractor are on scene of the spill along nine miles from Pasco to Finley, with an estimated nine gallons of diesel going into the river.
The DOE says a mechanical problem caused the train to lose about 600 total gallons of diesel, about 200 of those coming along the tracks and another 400 after the train stopped in Finley.
Crews plan to launch a boat to assess the river impact at sunrise Monday morning.
Mechanical problem caused train to lose a total of about 600 gals. diesel. Fuel leaked as train moved along 9 miles of track, including across Columbia River. About 200 gals. lost along track, another 400 after crew stopped train in Finley.— WA Dept of Ecology (@EcologyWA) December 9, 2019
