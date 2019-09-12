A plane carrying 326 passengers from Germany to Mexico was forced to divert to Ireland after the pilot spills coffee on the audio control panel.
According to KTLA, the 49-year-old pilot has over 13,000 hours of flying experience was given a coffee without a lid by cabin crew. After spilling the liquid the control panel began to smoke and create a burning smell.
The panel became so hot that the buttons began to melt, prompting the pilot to divert.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said there were no injuries and have since changed policies to ensure cups have lids on them.
The accident occurred on an Airbus A33-243 operated by Condor.