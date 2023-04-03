BOISE, Idaho - A bill in Idaho would ban gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18, regardless of parental consent.
Passed the House and Senate last week, House Bill 71 and now sits on Gov. Little’s desk, awaiting his decision.
The bill would punish anyone who authorizes or commits any gender-altering procedures for minors, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers. While the punishment initially included up to life in prison, the bill sent to the governor's desk limits the punishment at up to 10 years in prison for violators.
Opponents of the bill say this is more government control and overreach, which could have significant repercussions. Lack of care could lead to more youth's struggling with depression, anxiety, and suicide.
Meanwhile, supporters allege gender-altering drugs are harmful to the physical health of minors.
"We believe it’s time for the state to step in and protect these kids from medicine gone awry," said Blaine Conzatti, President of Idaho Family Policy Center.
Conzatti claimed long-term health effects are directly tied to puberty blockers.
"These drugs and surgeries leave them infertile with lost bone, brain, muscular, and cardiovascular development, lifelong sexual disfunction. These drugs just wrecks havoc on these kids bodies," claimed Conzatti.
Mayo Clinic does cite bone development and fertility as possible long-term concerns, adding these be mitigated with regular checkups for height and growth, but does not list other lasting side effects. The clinic also states there are benefits, including improved mental well-being, reduced depression or anxiety, and reduced thoughts or attempts of suicide.
Boise Democrat Ilana Rubel echoes those findings, adding she's concerned minors will commit suicide if they can’t receive this type of care.
"I’ve heard stories from numerous minors who said they would not be alive today without access to those hormones. And I believe them," Rubel said. "These are kids that have made very serious suicide attempts."
Rubel told NonStop Local Monday the Republicans are going against their own beliefs.
"In a way, that feels very un-Idaho like," she said. "Idaho has always prided itself on freedom and letting parents make decisions for their children, but this feels like a real deviation from that. They’re taking matters into the legislatures hands and taking critical choices away from parents."
Anyone who allows minors to get gender-affirming medical care or physicians who perform this type of care could face up to ten years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Gov. Little has not stated yet whether he intends to sign the bill or not.