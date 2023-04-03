An Idaho House bill sitting on Gov. Brad Little’s desk would ban gender-affirming care for anyone younger than 18.
The bill passed the House and Senate last week and now awaits Gov. Little’s decision.
The bill would punish anyone who authorizes or commits any gender-altering procedures for minors. This includes hormones and puberty blockers. Opponents say this bill is more government control and could lead to more suicides, meanwhile, supporters say these gender-altering drugs are harmful to the physical health of minors.
“Requesting these types of harmful and irreversible drugs and so we believe it’s time for the state to step in and protect these kids from medicine gone awry,” Blaine Conzatti, President of Idaho Family Policy Center, said.
Conzatti says long term health effects are directly tied to puberty blockers.
“These drugs and surgeries leave them fertile with lost bone, brain, muscular, and cardiovascular development, lifelong sexual disfunction. These drugs just wrecks havoc on these kids bodies,” Conzatti said.
The Mayo Clinic does cite bone devleopment and fertility, but does not state any other long term effects.
The clinic says there are benefits, including improved mental well-being, reduced depression or anxiety and reduced thoughts of suicidal actions.
Boise Democrat Rep. Ilana Rubel echos that finding and said she’s concerned that minors will commit suicide if they can’t recieve this type of care.
“I’ve heard stories from numerous minors who said they would not be alive today without access to those hormones. And I believe them. These are kids that have made very serious suicide attempts,” Rep. Rubel said.
Rep. Rubel telling NonStop Local Monday that the Republicans are going against their own beliefs.
“In a way that feels very un-Idaho like. Idaho has always prided itself on freedom and letting parents make decisions for their children, but this feels like a real deviation from that whee they’re taking matters into the legislatures hands and taking critical choices away from parents,” Rep. Rubel said.
Anyone who allows minors to get gender-affirming care or physicians who perform this type of care could face up to ten years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
No word yet on what Gov. Little plans to do.