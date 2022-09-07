SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Transportation Council (SRTC) has developed a 2023-2027 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), and is seeking community feedback.
The TIP contains 87 projects, including 19 which are new to this plan, and a total of $1.02 billion of prosed transportation investments to be spent in the next four years. You can find the full text of the plan here.
You'll have a chance to share your feedback at a public meeting on Sept. 21 from 12-1 p.m. Staff from SRTC, City of Spokane, City of Spokane Valley, and Spokane County will share information about future transportation projects and answer questions.
This event will be held at the SRTC headquarters located at 421 W Riverside Ave Suite 500, Spokane WA 99201 and on Zoom.