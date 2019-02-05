Have you ever wondered what happens to your garbage after you set it on the curb? Now is your chance!
The City of Spokane Solid Waste Disposal Department is offering free public tours at the Waste to Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd., on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 18. Tour times are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. They are free and last approximately one hour.
Visitors will not only see the tipping floor where trash is dumped for the “claw” to pick up, but will go inside to see where it is burned at temperatures more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That heat is then harnessed to make steam that is used to generate enough electricity to power 13,000 homes.
Visitors must wear close-toed shoes and dress for the weather as there is some walking outdoors. The tour is appropriate for ages 10 and above. Space is limited, so reservations are recommended. For more information and to reserve a spot, call 625-6580 or email Solidwaste@spokanecity.org.