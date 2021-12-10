A strong system moving into the Pacific northwest is certainly going to affect your weekend travel plans if you are headed across any of the mountain passes. Traveling eastbound and westbound is going to be a nightmare, so plan for delays and closures.
Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued through late Saturday for the mountains of North Idaho and the Central Panhandle as well as the Cascades. What will start as snow will transition over to a rain/snow mix and eventually rain by Saturday afternoon.
Winds will also be a big player, with gust 40-50 mph and wind advisories in place through Saturday afternoon.
Weather will remain unsettled into the start of this next week.