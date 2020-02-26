Jet-setting to a vacation that you have planned for months, maybe even years, is so exciting, unless you find out a week before that it has been canceled due to COVID-19.
We spoke to Hugh Himmelreich at Travel Leaders. He said that sometimes cancelling a trip is a personal choice but other times, it's not.
"It's not even a personal choice for some of them, it's based off what the government says if they can even get to their destination," Himmelreich said.
The coronavirus has spread well beyond China, with multiple European countries reporting widespread infection rates. This includes Italy, where Gonzaga students studying abroad got a rude awakening on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The university told them they need to head home immediately and to not worry about packing up their things, they said that the school will ship it back to them.
Richard Menard, the Director of Global Engagement at Gonzaga said he is only worried about their students well being.
"We don't want our students to end up in a quarantine situation in Italy or while they're trying to get back into the us, " Menard said.
Himmelreich agreed saying, "people are less worried about getting the coronavirus then are about getting stuck because of it."
