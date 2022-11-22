Current Contests
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Airway Heights, Davenport, Worley, Fairfield, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Hayden, and Rockford. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Winter travel conditions are expected. Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Homicide investigation underway after 4 University of Idaho students found dead
- Moscow PD: Call to 911 made from inside the residence, driver who took girls home ruled out as suspect
- Moscow Police to hold press conference on status of homicide investigation
- 'We will find you...I won't stop'. Family of Moscow homicide victim pleading for witnesses to come forward
- Moscow police can't guarantee there's no threat to the public following quadruple homicide
- Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
- Moscow PD rules out multiple suspects in murder of 4 University of Idaho students
- Spokane County Sheriff's Office releases names of 3 deputies involved in fatal shooting at Valley standoff
- Spokane woman found dead in Boundary County Jail
- 'It makes me sick thinking that person could be right behind us': Search for Moscow quadruple murder suspect continues as one victim's mother speaks out
Videos
From Our Sponsors
Here’s a list of vehicles that don’t forget about style and can protect you if you’re involved in an accident. Read moreSafety with Style: The Safest Vehicles for Washington Drivers
Filing a personal injury claim allows you to claim all damages, including your current and future medical expenses. But what happens to that settlement if you’re not alive to receive it? Read moreWhat If I Pass Away before I Collect My Accident Settlement?
Things happen quickly behind the wheel, and the consequences of a poor decision can be severe. Here are a few tips that could save your life if you’re in a dangerous situation behind the wheel. Read moreHow to Be the Ultimate Defensive Driver on Washington Roads
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.