Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.
A MESSY and dynamic system is pushing into the PNW as people are set to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.  We are looking for snow in the Methow Valley, Northeast Mountains, Northern Panhandle, a mix of snow and freezing rain south of Lake Chelan and the east slopes of Cascades, light Freezing Rain Likely over the Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee area, and Columbia Basin and snow changing to rain for Spokane, the Palouse, LC Valley and surrounding areas.
 
 
Our BIGGIST concern is freezing rain and icy roadways, especially through central Washington.  Please prepare for winter driving conditions and be safe!
 
