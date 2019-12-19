The expected heavy mountain snow is beginning to impact Washington passes early on Thursday morning.
On Snoqualmie Pass, chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Eastbound traffic is currently experiencing over 20 minutes of added travel time.
Blewett Pass, Stevens Pass and Sherman Pass are each advising using traction tires.
White Pass is requiring traction tires, while chains are required on vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight.
All Washington passes are currently reporting compact snow and ice along the roadways. All oversize vehicles are prohibited.
"Please follow traction requirements, take it slow and give snow plows as much room as possible," WSDOT said.
Multiple feet of snow is expected on passes to close out the week. An avalanche warning was issued for the Cascade Mountains prior to the snowfall.
Keep an eye on pass conditions here: https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/passes/
