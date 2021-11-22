A system rolling through the PNW overnight Monday into Tuesday will bring mountain snow and winter weather advisories for the Cascades, NE mountains of Oregon and the Idaho Panhandle. This does include, Stevens, Snoqualmie and Lookout passes, where we could pick up 6-8" of new snow above 3500 feet. 1-2" of snow or a rain/snow mix is likely for the valley floors by Tuesday morning. Winds pick up behind this system and will remain breezy through Wednesday.
Travelers be prepared for winter weather in the mountain passes!
- KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
-
-
Current Contests
Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.
Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
36°F
Fog
36°F / 28°F
1 PM
39°F
2 PM
40°F
3 PM
39°F
4 PM
37°F
5 PM
35°F
Most Popular
Articles
- "They could get 10 more people today"; Spokane Valley couple warning of expensive misdial
- A beautiful solution to NorthTown Mall's empty space
- Car folds in half and semi-truck lands on top leaving driver with minor injuries
- Spokane police reveal details around Candy Rogers solved cold case, identifying killer
- Winter is here: Which areas around Spokane may see the most snow this week
- Another family dealing with theft at North Spokane storage facility
- SPD to reveal details of newly-solved cold case dating back to 1959
- Cause of death determined for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief
- Reports of missing pets are on the rise in Spokane
- School Closures & Delays for Friday, Nov. 19
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2021 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.