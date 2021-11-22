Leslie Lowe

Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

A system rolling through the PNW overnight Monday into Tuesday will bring mountain snow and winter weather advisories for the Cascades, NE mountains of Oregon and the Idaho Panhandle. This does include, Stevens, Snoqualmie and Lookout passes, where we could pick up 6-8" of new snow above 3500 feet. 1-2" of snow or a rain/snow mix is likely for the valley floors by Tuesday morning. Winds pick up behind this system and will remain breezy through Wednesday.  

