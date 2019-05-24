Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest weekends of travel for summer vacations and activities across the nation.
WSDOT says most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend to ease congestion, but it is reminding drivers to watch out for lane shifts or work zone areas that will remain in place.
For those traveling across the state, Snoqualmie, Chinook and Cayuse passes have no lane closures or other construction planned on Interstate 90 until Tuesday, May 28. Drivers should plan for some delays though because of increased traffic.
Check out the graphs below for the busiest travel times for each of the major routes across the state. You can also go here to access more travel tools from WSDOT.
In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on the State Route 520 bridge on Monday, but Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers.
On Sunday, May 26, the North bound State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 6-10:30 a.m. for the Cascade Bicycle Emerald City Ride including the I-5 express lanes, which will delay the opening of the State bound express lanes until 10 a.m.
According to the Washington State Ferries Twitter page, tomorrow could be the busiest day of the holiday weekend for ferry travelers as 95,000 customers were reported on Saturday in 2018.
The WSDOT warns all travelers to plan ahead and expect delays for the first big summer weekend and offers ways to stay informed on any delays on their website.