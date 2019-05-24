Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SPOKANE HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EAST CENTRAL SPOKANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON... * UNTIL 315 PM PDT. * AT 117 PM PDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... OTIS ORCHARDS-EAST FARMS, TRENTWOOD AND NEWMAN LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&