SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spring break for many area schools begins next week. With peak travel season approaching, we are sharing one woman's story in hopes you can avoid the same headache.
We've all been there. You're exhausted while traveling. You lose or forget something. The hope is, especially if it was in a trusted spot, you'll get it back no problem. But Barbara Estinson said that wasn't the case for her, until she said "Help Me Hayley."
"I went to see my granddaughter and her family," she said. "She and her husband have two kids."
It was late February. Barbara was flying from Spokane from North Dakota.
"The plane didn't get in until like 12:30 in the morning," she said. "I was so tired. I just spaced it out."
She left her Samsung tablet on the plane.
"It was my silly mistake," she said. "I discovered it right away and called the airline. I was told not to bother going back to the airport, that they never take items like that into the airport. They take them to a central location."
She says per the airlines advice, she filled out a report online. But days passed and she heard nothing. She estimates she talked with airline staff five times about the missing item.
With no luck, the couple called KHQ's Hayley Guenthner. She got right on it, reaching out to the airline on social media. Within a day, a rep called her. Hayley gave them all the details and hours later, they found it.
"It took a month, but I got it back thanks to you," she said.
Barbara said she was told the tablet never left the airport. She's grateful to have it back.
"I'm delighted," she said. "Thank you for everything you do."
With so many hitting airports this coming week, we want you to know what to do if this does happen to your family. Experts recommend immediately going to the baggage claim area for your airline. The sooner you can do this the better. If possible, always go in in person as well, try not to rely on a phone call.