They entered the building for training, and exited with some treasure.
The Spokane Fire Department has discovered a pair of safes from the 1800's in the old YWCA building.
Firefighters found the safes during training in the building on Broadway, slated to be torn down for a $60 million tower project.
The department has opened the first safe, finding several silver antiques and pottery items.
Crews held an event Tuesday opening the second safe, where relics from the other safe were available for viewing, photography and filming.
Discovered in the second safe was a cash box containing several old checks.
SFD is using the building for training prior to it being demolished for "The Towers" project which will place two 13-story towers featuring hotel rooms, apartments, condos, office, retail space and underground parking.
