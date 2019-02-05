SPOKANE - Tuesday morning, there was some real life treasure hunting happening in Spokane.
Firefighters were training in the old YWCA building downtown, and found two old safes from the 1800's. Inside those safes, was a treasure, but nobody thought that at first.
"We assumed there's nothing in there, why invest that kind of money," Spokane Deputy Fire Chief, Rex Strickland, said.
But when they dragged the thousand pound safe out of the old YWCA, inside was a piece of history, nearly lost to history.
Antique silver, beautiful pottery, all in perfect condition.
"These silver pieces seem to be inscribed. Over here on the ladle, there seems to be a reference to what looks like a board term, 1961 to 1963," Regina Malveaux, CEO of YWCA Spokane, said.
Silver tea cups, candle stick holders, trays, tea pots, but the biggest surprise, still hadn't been revealed.
"With this we also had a smaller safe, that was inside the larger safe," Strickland said.
So, everyone gathered around, excited to see what was so important, that it needed it's own safe.
"It's a box in a box," Malveaux said.
Yep, a third box.
"Well, I'm guessing it might need a key," Malveaux said.
It didn't, and here's why.
"A two dollar check," Melveaux said.
Everyone had a good laugh at the check, written in 1961, to a childcare service that used to be at the YWCA.
The check might be expired, but what's still up for grabs, is for someone to solve the mystery to why this safe filled with antiques was left in the building in the first place?
Malveaux said they're working with the building's new owners to make sure the recovered items stay within the YWCA.