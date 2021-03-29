Tree narrowly misses Coeur d'Alene couple's home, waiting for Avista to repair powerlines

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Sunday’s windstorm knocked power out for thousands from Spokane to Coeur d'Alene, and while it was not as damaging as the January windstorm it left one couple wiping their brow.
“Various pieces of greenery goes flying by and I thought to myself uh oh, and it happened this quick, I thought uh oh and them boom,” Kurt Wilson said.
Kurt Wilson and his wife Angie are survivalists. They pride themselves on being prepared for anything. That preparation paid off in a big way on Sunday when a massive tree came crashing down in their backyard, leaving them without power for hours.
“It took out the power, took out internet, took out the telephone, took out everything,” Wilson said.
The Wilson’s said the tree falling on the power lines created a chain reaction knocking out power for at least a dozen homes.
Wilson added, Avista Utilities was out at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to fix the downed power lines. But they couldn’t fix everything because the tree was perfectly suspended on a telephone line creating a lot of tension, like a rubber band ready to snap.
“They are afraid for our own protection,” Wilson said. “If I take some weight off of that, that could snap up.”
Kurt says Avista Utilities will be out to fix the problem soon. In the meantime, Wilson is looking into how to avoid his other trees from falling on his or his neighbors’ home in the future.